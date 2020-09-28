http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uGW8VWErrF4/

Pennsylvania 17th congressional district Republican candidate Sean Parnell slammed Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) on Monday who he claimed reeked of “desperation” the day after their congressional debate.

Lamb claimed that Parnell said during Saturday’s debate that he is “unprepared” to discuss whether Congress should take action to protect patients with preexisting conditions if the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Lamb wrote on Sunday:

DOJ lawyers will argue in Nov. that the ACA should be overturned, including protections for preexisting conditions. Last night, @SeanParnellUSA admitted he agrees & is unprepared to talk about it. Because neither he nor the President have any plan to deal with the consequences.

Parnell rebutted Lamb, saying that he will continue to support protections for Americans with preexisting conditions. Parnell then included a video in his tweet detailing how he cares about preexisting conditions as a veteran wounded in action. Parnell wrote:

I love the smell of desperation in the morning…@ConorLambPA I know your head was spinning in our debate & it seemed like you were malfunctioning a bit but I couldn’t have been more clear…I will ALWAYS protect Americans who have a pre-existing condition. Period.

During the debate, Parnell said:

We should always protect people with preexisting conditions. You want to know why this is so important to me? I have a preexisting condition. I was blown up in Afghanistan, I fractured my skull, I had a traumatic brain injury, this is something that is deeply personal to me. … And you’re right, I was upset about Obamacare, you want to know why I was upset about Obamacare? Because the Democrats in Congress lied to get it passed.

Parnell added that he knows people that have had their insurance premiums “quadruple” due to Obamacare.

“I’m not confident lying to people to get the job done like you are,” Parnell said to Lamb.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

