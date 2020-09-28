https://hannity.com/media-room/second-thoughts-minneapolis-council-may-regret-pledge-to-defund-police-as-crime-soars/

BREAKING NOW: Minneapolis Officer’s Murder Charge UPGRADED, 3 Others Charged in Killing of George Floyd

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.20

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s charge will be upgraded to 2nd Degree Murder Wednesday, according to Fox News and other sources, adding the other 3 officers who were present during George Floyd’s death will also be charged.

“Chauvin will now be charged with second-degree murder, The Star Tribune first reported. The other three officers involved — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao – will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder,” reports Fox News.

BREAKING: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder; three other officers to be charged with aiding and abetting murder, sources say. https://t.co/NTBkdBH4Oo — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 3, 2020

“We expect all of the police officers to be arrested before we have the memorial here in Minneapolis tomorrow. Because we cannot have two justice systems in America – one for black America, one for white America. We must have equal justice for the United States of America,” said the attorney for the Floyd family.

