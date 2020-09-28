https://hannity.com/media-room/second-thoughts-minneapolis-council-may-regret-pledge-to-defund-police-as-crime-soars/
BREAKING NOW: Minneapolis Officer’s Murder Charge UPGRADED, 3 Others Charged in Killing of George Floyd
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.20
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s charge will be upgraded to 2nd Degree Murder Wednesday, according to Fox News and other sources, adding the other 3 officers who were present during George Floyd’s death will also be charged.
“Chauvin will now be charged with second-degree murder, The Star Tribune first reported. The other three officers involved — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao – will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder,” reports Fox News.
BREAKING: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder; three other officers to be charged with aiding and abetting murder, sources say. https://t.co/NTBkdBH4Oo
— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 3, 2020
“We expect all of the police officers to be arrested before we have the memorial here in Minneapolis tomorrow. Because we cannot have two justice systems in America – one for black America, one for white America. We must have equal justice for the United States of America,” said the attorney for the Floyd family.
BUSTED! Minneapolis Council Members Who Want to ‘Defund Police’ Spending $4K per Day on Private Security
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20
At least three members of the Minneapolis City Council who want to “defund the police” are spending more than $4500 per day on “private security” in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
“The City of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members who have received threats following the police killing of George Floyd,” reports Fox Minneapolis. “A city spokesperson said the private security details have cost taxpayers $63,000 over the past three weeks.”
“Councilmember Andrea Jenkins said she has been asking for security since she was sworn in. She said current threats have come in the form of emails, letters, and posts to social media,” adds the website.
“My concern is the large number of white nationalist(s) in our city and other threatening communications I’ve been receiving,” wrote Jenkins in an email.
