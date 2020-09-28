https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/sen-mike-lee-aca-was-unconstitutional-when-it-was-enacted

President Donald Trump introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court on September 26, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are warning Americans that Obamacare — the law that they passed without a single Republican vote — will be declared unconstitutional if Judge Amy Comey Barrett is confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.

That’s because Democrats passed an unconstitutional law, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) told ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

Look, the patient protection and Affordable Care Act was, I believe, unconstitutional when it was enacted. It was unconstitutional when it was litigated in 2012. It was unconstitutional when Chief Justice Roberts, writing for a narrow five member majority, re-wrote the Affordable Care Act in two critical ways in order to render an otherwise inevitably unconstitutional law constitutional. And so the fact that Congress chose to enact an unconstitutional law shouldn’t tarnish Judge Barrett in this. Her job is to figure out whether it’s unconstitutional or not. I don’t believe it is. John Roberts’ re-wrote it twice in order to make it appear constitutional, which it is not.

Sen. Lee said Judge Barrett, if she’s confirmed as expected, would look at the Affordable Care Act, “not on the basis of what’s politically expedient. She’d look at it on the basis of constitutionality.

“Now, I don’t purport to speak for what Judge Barrett might say or might think. You asked me for my opinion on the constitutionality on the Affordable Care Act. I don’t believe it is. I have no idea how she would rule on this particular case.”

Stephanopoulos noted that President Trump repeatedly has warned about the dangers of an eight member court that could split 4-4: “He’s saying the election is going to be rigged,” Stephanopoulos said. “He says he needs a Supreme Court justice in there to basically create a majority, and by implication, support his position. Doesn’t that create a series of conflicts on its face?”

“George, your use of the…words “by implication” there does more lifting than I think those…words can bear or than logic and reason and the record can bear,” Lee said.

“The dangers of a 4-4 court are significant. These were dangers that were outlined extensively by Democrats in 2016 when they wanted us to confirm Judge Garland.”

Lee noted that a 4-4 split can end up affirming a lower court decision.

“So — but the dangers themselves, the risks are well-known. It’s — it’s not wrong for the president to point out that it might be a good thing to have a court that’s fully impaneled. And that’s not an unreasonable, untenable position to make.”

In a tweet following Barrett’s nomination, Lee said she will be a “fantastic Supreme Court justice.”

“I think she’ll be a textualist and an originalist. She’ll be devoted to the principle of constitutionally limited government. That’s what President Trump promised his voters. It is what I promised my voters. And we are going to keep our promise to the voters who elected us.”

