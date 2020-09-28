https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/seventh-circuit-overturns-obama-judge-ruling-extended-wisconsins-election-week/

In anticipation of a crush of absentee ballots, a federal judge on Monday extended the deadline for counting ballots cast in Wisconsin and sent through the mail by almost a week after Election Day.

The sweeping order by U.S. District Judge William Conley just 43 days before the election makes it likely Wisconsinites won’t know the unofficial results of the presidential election on Election Day this year, unless his ruling is reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.

Of course the Democrat Party praised the ruling. It’s all about power to them, anyway they can get it.

Fortunately the Circuit Court has a majority of conservative appointed judges. Redstate continues:

A little earlier today, the Seventh Circuit weighed in on an appeal by the Republican National Committee, the Wisconsin GOP, and Wisconsin’s Republican legislative caucus: A federal appeals court on Sunday temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential election, a momentary victory for Republicans and President Donald Trump in the key presidential battleground state. As it stands, ballots will now be due by 8 p.m. on Election Day. A lower court judge had sided with Democrats and their allies to extend the deadline until Nov. 9. Democrats sought more time as a way to help deal with an expected historic high number of absentee ballots. That ends the argument unless the Supreme Court reinstates the lawless policy imposed in defiance of state law by a single federal judge.

Now to deal with the corrupt actions in numerous other states by the Democrats to steal the election.