Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris mistakenly referred to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the “Notorious B.I.G.” during a Monday speech.

“She was part of our culture,” Harris said. “Yes, we wear those Notorious B.I.G. t-shirts with a lot of pride, but since she passed, there are parents reminding their children that she helped their lives.”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris mistakenly refers to Notoriois BIG when talking about RBG during a speech today on Trump’s nomination of ACB pic.twitter.com/kOiwIjXlnR — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 28, 2020

The California senator and running mate to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was likely attempting to refer to Ginsburg’s pop culture nickname, “The Notorious RBG,” given to her as a testament to the late justice’s tenacity and grit.

Ginsburg’s daughter-in-law Patrice Michaels even composed and performed in a show called “Notorious RBG in Song” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in 2019, which Ginsburg reportedly attended. (RELATED: Ginsburg In 2016: ‘Nothing In The Constitution’ Prevents Final Year SCOTUS Picks)

Christopher George Latore Wallace, who went by the stage names Biggie Smalls, Biggie, and The Notorious B.I.G., was an American rapper who was shot in his vehicle by a still-unknown assailant in March 1997 at the age of 24.