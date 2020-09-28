https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/project-veritas-video-connects-ilhan-omar-with-ballot-harvesting

Investigative reporter David Steinberg joined the radio program Monday, to explain how a new video may provide enough evidence to begin a FBI investigation into alleged illegal practices by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign.

In the video, which was produced and released by Project Veritas, residents of Omar’s community describe campaign teams that not only conduct illegal ballot harvesting practices but also pay people for their blank absentee ballots.

Steinberg told Glenn that, if these charges prove to be true, the federal government could bypass Omar’s friend and protector, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Could 2020 be the beginning of the end for Omar’s political career?

Watch the video below to catch Glenn’s conversation with David Steinberg:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

