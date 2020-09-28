https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/dfdsf?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with senators who will either vote for or against her nomination to the high court.

Leaders of the Republican-controlled Senate have enough votes from GOP members to get Barrett confirmed to the high court. At least six Democratic senators have said they will not even meet with the judge.

Republicans hold 53 of the 100 Senate seats and are expected to get Barrett confirmed, despite Sens. Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, saying they won’t vote yes.

The process begins with a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. If Barrett, a President Trump appointee, received enough votes recommending her for a final vote, she will then face a floor vote.

Republicans are trying for a swift process so that Barrett can be confirmed before Election Day.

She is scheduled to meet Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and other Republican committee members including Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Ted Cruz of Texas, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Mike Lee of Utah, Rick Scott of Florida, and John Thune of South Dakota.

Trump on Saturday officially nominated Barrett to fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a week earlier from cancer.

Among the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee who say they not meet with Barrett are Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

