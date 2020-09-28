https://www.theepochtimes.com/take-vitamin-d-supplements-if-deficient-says-fauci_3516430.html

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), has recommended people take vitamin D and C supplements if they are deficient to protect against COVID-19, according to a conversation he had with actress Jennifer Garner on Instagram Live.

During the conversation, Garner asked Fauci whether people should be doing more to boost their immune system to defend themselves against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, to which Fauci said no for healthy individuals.

However, Fauci said that for people, including children, with nutritional deficiencies, he would recommend two vitamins that may help boost immunity.

“If your child is deficient, there are two vitamins among the many … that you should consider,” Fauci said. One of them is vitamin D, and the other is vitamin C, he said.

“For example, you are deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection. So, I would not mind recommending and I do it myself—taking vitamin D supplements,” Fauci said.

“The other vitamin that people take is vitamin C because it’s a good antioxidant. So if people want to take a gram, or two at the most, of vitamin C, that would be fine.”

Fauci said that from his experience, taking other supplements or herbs would not be useful.

“Vitamin C and vitamin D ok. Any of the other concoctions and herbs I would not do,” Fauci said.

Vitamin D had been highlighted several times in the past regarding COVID-19, where studies have shown that there is a correlation between the higher risk of infection by the CCP Virus and low levels of vitamin D, The Epoch Times previously reported.

Pending conclusive evidence on vitamin D’s effects on COVID-19, doctors are stressing the importance of people having their levels checked to ensure they have an adequate level of the nutrient.

Vitamin D is a hormone with a vast array of benefits over and above promoting good bone and muscle health. It may also help strengthen the immune system, protect against cardiovascular disease, help prevent colon cancer, and more. It comes in two major forms: vitamin D3, which is produced by the body, and vitamin D2, which is found in plants.

According to a study from the Boston University School of Medicine, hospitalized COVID-19 patients who had an adequate amount of vitamin D in their system were at a lower risk of adverse outcomes from the SARS-CoV- 2 virus.

“This study provides direct evidence that vitamin D sufficiency can reduce the complications, including the cytokine storm (release of too many proteins into the blood too quickly) and ultimately death from COVID-19,” said Michael F. Holick, one of the authors of the study.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

