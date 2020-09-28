http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/4KUcObNSo80/the-handwringing-tale.php

As mentioned here over the weekend, one reason among many that President Trump chose to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is that she’s already survived a Democratic attack, and one that was especially ugly in its overt anti-Catholic bigotry. Democrats with sense understand that a reprise of that attack will be a disaster for them. Over the weekend you could see various Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi and Dick Durban, saying that Barrett’s faith should not be an issue, but I’m betting a lot of leftists just won’t be able to help themselves. Take Joy Reid, a TV commentator, for example:

And we’ve already seen Newsweek having to “correct” (but not take down) a story alleging that a Catholic group that Barrett belongs to was the inspiration for Margaret Atwood’s 1980s-era novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

But Mother Jones is still totally up for the job! I especially like this sentence:

Recent news stories about Barrett’s unorthodox religious community have prompted Republican supporters to go on the offensive.

I like it because “unorthodox” actually means just the opposite in the case of Barrett. It means she takes her church’s theology seriously, unlike, for example, Joe Biden. Mother Jones isn’t alone.

I actually read The Handmaid’s Tale when it first came out, and had the impression that it was really directed against the Protestant evangelicalism of the Moral Majority prominent at the time, but I guess any anti-religious slur will come in handy when you’re a leftist.

Lots of people are having fun with this ridiculous leftist obsession on Twitter. This is one of my favorites:

And this one from Wilfred Reilly stings in two directions:

And of course the Babylon Bee has shown up for duty:

One usually reliable source for the leftist line, Vox, is actually calling nonsense on the whole thing:

To be absolutely clear: People of Praise is not an inspiration for The Handmaid’s Tale, and the group does not practice sexual slavery or any of the other dystopian practices Atwood wrote about in her novel. . .

I’m betting Vox won’t live up to its name as the “vox” of the left on this one.

P.S. Honorable Mention in the mockery award sweepstakes:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

