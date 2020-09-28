The Rock endorses Biden — The start of this video is disturbing

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.

Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.

We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020