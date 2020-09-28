https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/28/these-raccoons-attacked-multiple-crews-in-media-section-outside-the-white-house/

Some in the media outside the White House this morning faced a battle with nature:

Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. 🦝 allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent before being fended off. (WH 🦝🦝 🦝 pictured here in more peaceful times.) pic.twitter.com/o5VbTUHxBR — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSNews White House reaching out to @USGSA about aggressive 🦝 who allegedly attacked crews this AM. #MondayMorning — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020

Wow, that could cause Jim Acosta to write the mother of all “Dear Diary” entries!

LOL!

I wonder how much it cost Trump to have them trained? https://t.co/gHyBVqtqbf — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) September 28, 2020

WTH I love raccoons now. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 28, 2020

The raccoons were peacefully protesting…. — Aynov 🔥 (@iyaayas1991) September 28, 2020

I did not have “Raccoons defend White House against the Enemy of the People” on my 2020 bingo card. I don’t mind it, though. https://t.co/v3McwYgEwq — Leslie ن (@LADowd) September 28, 2020

Just as the mysterious Gypsy woman foretoldhttps://t.co/is5fyGz1Zu — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 28, 2020

I think we have found Christopher Wray’s replacement. https://t.co/pnZIPI1lOG — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) September 28, 2020

