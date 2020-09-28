https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/28/this-is-called-being-a-dbag-social-justice-tool-tries-shaming-trump-supporters-for-voting-against-their-own-best-interests-and-yeah-no/

You likely don’t know who David Brandt is.

Don’t feel too bad, we don’t either.

But, his tweet trashing Trump supporters has gotten a good deal of attention on Twitter so we felt it was our duty to share it with you, dear reader.

Note, David apparently used to be a reporter but NOW he’s dedicated to social justice and fairness and stuff.

Eh.

This is called voting against your own best interests. pic.twitter.com/vO7WeY92kg — David Brandt (@rdavidbrandt) September 25, 2020

And we all know how much anyone likes being told they’re voting against their own best interests.

I’ve seen many positive responses to this post, but some think I am being mean spirited. That’s not my intent. You can say this is a poor way to win over Trump supporters, but for now, that’s not possible. I will settle for Democrats winning and making their lives better. — David Brandt (@rdavidbrandt) September 27, 2020

Repeat after us.

Hurr durr.

Seems Trump supporters know what’s in their own best interest.

Mean spirited? No. Condescending and stupid? Certainly. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) September 28, 2020

You’re not self-aware enough to realize it, but your attitude is in great part to credit for Trump winning in 2016. You have no better message than condescension. You deserved to lose then like you deserve to lose now. Please continue your routine. — Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) September 28, 2020

He’s literally helping reelect Trump with his attitude.

Yup.

I understand your intent here. However, it would be presumptuous of me to make the same tweet without knowing their situation pre/post Trump presidency. His policies may have truly benefited this person. — UberGeek (@mjnfarran) September 28, 2020

Democrats don’t make things better. If they did Minneapolis and other major cities wouldn’t have the worst racial disparities now, would they? https://t.co/BqeLYftnBL — JGaraf (@JGaraf) September 28, 2020

Guess which party runs and has been running Minneapolis for a long long time?

Hint, it ain’t the Republicans.

I don’t think you’re being mean. I think you’re being an arrogant douche. — Court Appointed Daniel (@UndeadDan) September 27, 2020

Same difference?

“I didn’t mean to sound like an arrogant prick, I just know what’s better for these people than they do.” — The Real Bill (@OGBillyBaroo) September 27, 2020

Biden said he would demand more of my earnings. That will not make my life better. — Dan Tiaavuluk (@DanLtcR) September 27, 2020

Democrats made my life worse — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) September 27, 2020

Democrats don’t make anything better. — Renee (@rmw1881) September 27, 2020

I can’t imagine why your snotty elitism isn’t willing anyone over. — Not-Russian Botski (@AidanAl21129569) September 27, 2020

Right? It’s a total mystery.

***

