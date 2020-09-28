https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/28/this-is-called-being-a-dbag-social-justice-tool-tries-shaming-trump-supporters-for-voting-against-their-own-best-interests-and-yeah-no/

You likely don’t know who David Brandt is.

Don’t feel too bad, we don’t either.

But, his tweet trashing Trump supporters has gotten a good deal of attention on Twitter so we felt it was our duty to share it with you, dear reader.

Note, David apparently used to be a reporter but NOW he’s dedicated to social justice and fairness and stuff.

Eh.

And we all know how much anyone likes being told they’re voting against their own best interests.

Repeat after us.

Hurr durr.

Seems Trump supporters know what’s in their own best interest.

He’s literally helping reelect Trump with his attitude.

Yup.

Guess which party runs and has been running Minneapolis for a long long time?

Hint, it ain’t the Republicans.

Same difference?

Right? It’s a total mystery.

***

Related:

Are you HIGH?! HuffPo journo super proud of Dems for ‘not taking GOP bait’ to go after ACB’s religion and Tweeps have thoughts

‘I literally do not know, I’m a media reporter.’ Brian Stelter admits the quiet part out loud during Hugh Hewitt interview and LOL

Oh NO he didn’t! (oh yes he DID): Ted Cruz quotes ‘Real Genius’ to mock Liz Warren’s ACB hysteria annnd we’re officially DEAD

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...