https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hill-react?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Congressional Democratic and Republican leaders, as expected, split along party lines about who won the fiery first debate between President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Congrats to @JoeBiden on tonight’s debate,” tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “In Joe, Americans saw a real president, with the empathy, integrity & science-based plan needed to crush COVID-19, protect people with pre-ex conditions, heal our nation & build back better as we address the climate crisis. – NP.”

Biden said he doesn’t support progressives’ Green New Deal. But Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz still isn’t sold on the candidate’s energy policy.

“Joe Biden’s energy plan would not only destroy hundreds of thousands of American jobs – it would also seriously undermine U.S. energy independence. #Debates2020,” Cruz tweeted afterward.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer tweeted: “President Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy. He refused. He told white supremacists to “stand back and stand by. President Trump is a national disgrace, and Americans will not stand for it.”

Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News about Trump’s combative performance: “If you’re not very aggressive … you’re going to get run off the stage.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

