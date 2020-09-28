https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-admin-declassify-secret-document-revealing-vladimir-putin-actually-trying-hurt-trumps-2016-campaign/

The Trump Administration is preparing to declassify a document that will utterly destroy the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ theory years after Obama’s FBI spied on Donald Trump and tried to remove him from office with a bogus investigation.

John Solomon reported:

The Trump administration is preparing one of its biggest declassifications yet in the Russia case, a super-secret document that could flip the collusion theory on its head four years after the FBI first started its investigation. Multiple officials familiar with the planned declassification, which could happen as early as this week, told Just the News that the new evidence will raise the specter that Russian President Vladimir Putin was actually trying to hurt President Trump, not help his election in 2016, as the Obama administration claimed. TRENDING: CHICAGO UNCHAINED: Grassroots Activists Speak Out Against Black Lives Matter — Question BLM Links to George Soros (VIDEO) An official familiar with the document said it will show the intelligence community “cherry-picked pebbles of evidence” to make the case Russia sought to help Trump win in 2016 when there was similar evidence to the contrary.

News of Trump’s plans to declassify this secret document comes after it was revealed last week that Christopher Steele’s primary dossier source, Igor Danchenko, was a Russian spy who was previously under a FBI counter-intel investigation and deemed a “threat to national security.”

So far no evidence has been provided to show Russia helped Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton, in fact all evidence is to the contrary.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Sunday hinted at this declassification during his appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

“Everything Russia-Trump was looked at. You had $25 million, 60 agents. You had subpoenas, you had people’s lives turned upside down,” Lindsey Graham said. “The question is, ‘Did they look at Russia coming after Trump?’ “

Referring to Igor Danchenko, Graham added: “We’ve got a Russian spy on the payroll of the Democratic Party putting together a document that details the FBI was not reliable.”

The FBI and CIA had evidence that Russia was trying to hurt Trump and help Hillary Clinton, however, then-CIA Director John Brennan hid the evidence, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

Former CIA Director John Brennan personally edited a crucial section of the intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and assigned a political ally to take a lead role in writing it after career analysts disputed Brennan’s take that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump clinch the White House, according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who have seen classified materials detailing Brennan’s role in drafting the document.

Breaking: Next declassification could flip Russia collusion script, point to effort to hurt Trump | Just The News https://t.co/k828eTH1Iy — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) September 28, 2020

