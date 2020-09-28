https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-blasts-press-for-skipping-hunter-biden-scandals

Joe Biden’s Son Hunter has been all over the news lately.

Well, not mainstream news. And that drew President Trump’s attention.

“If we had a media that was fair — even just reasonable — this would be the biggest story for years and years,” Trump said at the White House on Sunday. “Then you’d be entitled to real Pulitzer Prizes, not the fake committee that gives away these fake awards.”

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday also chimed in, calling attention to a reported wire transfer to Hunter Biden for $3.5 million from the billionaire widow of the former mayor of Moscow.

“Hunter Biden received $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the billionaire widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow a known associate of Vladimir Putin. Where are our fearless ‘journalists’ now that there’s a real Russia connection?” Trump Jr. tweeted.

A bombshell report last week from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) and the Committee on Finance made a series of new allegations against Hunter Biden.

The investigation launched after Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) publicly raised conflict-of-interest concerns about the sale of a U.S. company to a Chinese firm with ties to Hunter Biden a month before Congress was notified about a whistleblower complaint that was the catalyst for Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump. The Senate’s investigation relied on records from the U.S. government, Democrat lobbying groups, and interviews of numerous current and former officials.

Hunter Biden held a post on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian holding company for a group of energy exploration and production companies. Among many other charges, the report said Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

“It turned out that, if you read the — you read the texts that came out over the last three days, it turned out that they were really — it was reversed; it was the DNC and the Democrats that were using Russia,” Trump said Sunday.

“And related or unrelated, Hunter Biden got three and a half million dollars from the wife of the mayor of Moscow. Why did he get three and a half million dollars? And then he got millions more than we thought from Ukraine, and he got millions more than we heard about from China. Hunter Biden — ‘Where’s Hunter?’” the president said.

Trump later lamented: “And the press doesn’t ask those questions. It’s incredible.”

The president also questioned Joe Biden’s involvement in the whole scandal.

“And then you have to say, ‘What about Joe’s involvement?’ And why did Joe not give the billion dollars over to Ukraine, as an example, until such time as they let go of a prosecutor that was investigating the company that his son was involved with?” he said.

“Why did [Hunter Biden] get three and half million dollars? I’ll tell you why: Because Joe Biden was in on it. Joe was in on it. There’s no way that he wasn’t. And uses Joe Biden’s plane — Air Force Two. Uses Joe — and they go to China, and then he comes back, and he never mentioned it to his father that he just got a billion and a half dollars?”

