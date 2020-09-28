https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-campaign-gop-sue-block-north-carolinas-new-mail-ballot-rules-stopthesteal/

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee sued to block North Carolina’s new mail-in ballot rules.

Last week the Democrats cheered another victory after officials in North Carolina agreed to accept late ballots up until November 12 and to establish ballot drop off stations (ballot harvesting).

The Democrats in Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania have also passed similar measures in order to steal the election.

The Democrat-media complex is using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to usher in mail-in voting and ballot harvesting in an effort to steal the election.

TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video

North Carolina’s new guidance and consent decree, the state agrees to:

Count ALL ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 11/12 – a whopping 9 days after the election!

Allow voters to correct their rejected mail ballots

Establish ballot drop-off stations (ballot harvesting)

Ballot harvesting is illegal in most states.

It means anybody can turn in a ballot for a prospective voter — no ID, no chain of custody.

Republican officials in many states have rejected ballot drop boxes because it could enable people to violate laws against collecting/harvesting ballots.

The Trump campaign and GOP argued in their lawsuit against North Carolina’s elections board and its chairman, that the new mail-in system will allow for absentee ballots to be cast without a required witness or notary public.

With the new changes, absentee voters who don’t complete information on their envelope about a person who witnessed them fill out the ballot will not be required to complete a new ballot and find another witness. The absentee voter will be able to turn in an affidavit claiming they filled out the original ballot.

No doubt the Democrats will exploit that change to absentee voting in order to flood the precincts with absentee ballots.

North Carolina is one of 8 states that requires a witness and or notary public in order to cast an absentee ballot.

AP reported:

President Donald Trump’s campaign committee and the Republican National Committee sued Saturday to block North Carolina election officials from enforcing rule changes that could boost the number of ballots counted in the presidential battleground state. The Republicans’ lawsuit claims a new system adopted by the State Board of Elections will allow for absentee ballots to be cast late and without proper witness verification, “which invites fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting.” The national Republicans’ federal lawsuit claims the state elections board made a partisan “backroom deal” that undermines state lawmakers’ “carefully-considered, balanced structure of election laws.” The suit claims the board’s guidance usurps a law that says a ballot may only be accepted if it has a witness signature on it. “While touted as allowing greater access to voters during the current pandemic — an objective already addressed in recent months by the General Assembly — the actual effect is to undermine protections that help ensure the upcoming election will be not only safe and accessible but secure, fair, and credible,” the suit says. The lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign and the RNC also accuses the board of trying to override state law in saying that ballots postmarked on or before Election Day can be counted if they are received within nine days of the election instead of the three days prescribed by law.

Republicans in other states are fighting similar measures passed in the dead of the night by Democrats in order to steal the 2020 election.

On Monday, top officials from Pennsylvania’s Republican-held legislature asked the Supreme Court to review a court ruling that extended the due date for mail-in ballots.

“In the middle of an ongoing election, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has altered the rules of the election and extended the 2020 General Election beyond the ‘Time’ established by the state legislature,” the GOP wrote. “In doing so, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has violated federal law and the federal Constitution.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

