The Trump campaign said Tuesday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is refusing to submit to a pre-debate inspection to ensure that both candidates are not wearing electronic earpieces ahead of the highly anticipated face-off this evening.

The campaign put out a statement claiming that “Joe Biden’s handlers” had earlier agreed to the inspections, but on Tuesday they “abruptly reversed themselves and declined.”

The statement also alleged that the Biden campaign has also “asked for multiple breaks during the debate, which President Trump doesn’t need, so we have rejected that request.”

The press release added: “On top of the refusal to take a drug test, it seems pretty obvious that the Biden team is looking for any safety net they can find in the hours leading up to the debate.”

The Biden campaign on Sunday came out with a profane response to Trump’s request for a pre-debate drug test, claiming that the president “pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.”

The Biden campaign has yet to respond to a request for comment.

