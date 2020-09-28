https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/twittersphere-agreement-debate-1-was-rough-get-through?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In the immediate aftermath of the inaugural presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, social media lit up with largely negative reactions to the performances that so many witnessed this evening.

The sense online seemed to be that the performance of neither candidate would ultimately aid in their mission to convert undecided voters.

A few pundits felt moderator Chris Wallace underperformed in his role, often letting the conversation get away from him as the candidates spoke over one another, often capping the conversation with personal attacks.

TV journalist Megyn Kelly, who live-tweeted the event, concluded, in jest, that tonight’s grand winner is underdog presidential candidate, rapper Kanye West.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany came to the defense of Trump, saying he “steamrolled” candidate Biden, following round after round of fiery exchanges.

Sentiment across the board appeared to be that the debate possessed some incredibly painful moments — reaching new lows for the standards of political discourse and debate.

Early results, at least on Twitter, imply that few were swayed by the performance of either candidate.

