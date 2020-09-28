https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-17-year-old-suspect-charged-fatal-shooting-andre-conley-teen-staffer-gop-challenger-ilhan-omar/

Two weeks ago on Monday two Lacy Johnson aides were shot standing outside a convenience store. The two staffers for Lacy Johnson were victims of a targeted drive-by shooting. The 17-year-old staffer, Andre Conley, died in the parking lot lying face down.

Republican Lacy Johnson is running against radical Democrat Ilhan Omar in Minnesota.

The 17-year-old outreach coordinator for Lacy’s campaign, Andre Conley, was killed two weeks ago outside a gas station in north Minneapolis.

Our hearts go out to the families of Diontae Rayquan Wallace and Andre Conley, two Henry High students who were killed this week by senseless gun violence. Henry and North High principals joined other educators to call for an end to the violence. @MPS_News https://t.co/mxRfdBP8i5 — AchieveMpls (@AchieveMpls) September 16, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video

In 2019 in Minneapolis there were 48 homicides the entire year.

Young Andre Conley was the 59th homicide victim in the city this year.

Homicides have spiked in Minneapolis since the violent George Floyd leftist riots.

According to reports Andre Conley was not only the city’s 59th homicide victim this year, but he was the ninth homicide victim under 18-years-old.

An eyewitness said Andre Conley was murdered when a green truck pulled up and started shooting. The two GOP staffers were hit in the shooting.

A witness rushed over to Andre to offer aid but a woman told him to not move the body.

Andre lay face down on the pavement while people milled around outside the convenience store.

A suspect was arrested on Thursday morning after a high speed pursuit on I-394.

Russia Today reported:

A suspect was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of a teenage staffer for Lacy Johnson, the Republican challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota). The shooting is not believed to be politically motivated. The suspect was taken into custody after a high speed pursuit, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers attempted to pull them over, but they fled, leading to the car chase which ended with the suspect crashing their vehicle. The shooting occurred on Monday at a service station where the assailant approached two Johnson staffers, who were among a group of people. Both were shot, with one sustaining non-life threatening injuries while the other, 17-year-old Andre Conley, died later in hospital. The shooter, who has yet to be identified by police, then fled the scene on foot.

The Gateway Pundit called the Minneapolis police after the suspects arrest but there was no available information at the time.

Last Monday the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Andre Conley was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

KARE 11 reported:

A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of Andre Conley, a 17-year-old Patrick Henry High School student, on Sept. 14 in north Minneapolis. The teen also allegedly shot a 19-year-old man, who was transported to HCMC with non life-threatening injuries, according to Minneapolis police. According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office, the suspect is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The teen was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm and one count of fleeing a peace officer after a pursuit on Sept. 17. Prosecutors are attempting to have the teen tried as an adult on all charges. Police say the shooting occurred while a group of people were standing outside of a convenience store on the 3800 block of North Fremont Avenue and the teen allegedly approached the group and opened fire. The suspect then fled the scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

