(MYFOX8) — GREENSBORO, N.C. — What started as a day of worship quickly turned into chaos when a virtual church service got hacked on Sunday.

The Minister of Sharpe Road Church of Christ, Nicholas Glenn, said a group of individuals got on his congregation’s virtual church Zoom call, posted pornographic images and typed racial slurs and threatening words of hate during the service.

The incident is being considered a harassment case currently, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The department’s internet crimes team is investigating.

