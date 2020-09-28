http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F45v_n0ZO38/

The Washington Post‘s editorial board issued an endorsement of Joe Biden’s White House bid on Monday, arguing the former vice president was the right person to replace the “worst president of modern time.”

“In order to expel the worst president of modern times, many voters might be willing to vote for almost anybody,” the editorial board wrote. “Fortunately, to oust President [Donald] Trump in 2020, voters do not have to lower their standards.”

“The Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, is exceptionally well-qualified, by character and experience, to meet the daunting challenges that the nation will face over the coming four years,” they added.

Although the editorial touted Biden’s attributes for the presidency, the Post spent a significant amount of time attacking Trump’s tenure in the White House.

“Mr. Trump’s negative example has demonstrated how essential in a president are decency, empathy and respect for other human beings,” the board wrote, adding that incumbent had “few accomplishments in his first term and no agenda for his second.”

The Post’s endorsement comes less than a week after the outlet published an opinion piece by an outside contributor questioning whether or not Trump was “an agent of Russia.” That op-ed drew criticism from many on the right, who accused the Post of attempting to revive the allegations of Russian interference in America’s electoral system. At the time, many noted that the Post, although having editorial independence, is owned by Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, Inc. Individuals affiliated with the e-commerce giant have donated more than $700,000 to Biden’s campaign this election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

