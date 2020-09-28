https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-lindsey-3-0-dems-will-try-to-destroy-judge-barrett-at-their-own-peril

If the battle for Brett Kavanaugh gave us Lindsey 2.0, then get ready for Lindsey 3.0 for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

Since news broke last week that President Trump and the Republicans would be moving to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court before the election, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has pulled no punches. Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News this past Sunday, Graham warned the Democrats will “try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril.”

With the passing of Ginsburg, accompanied by the fact that Democrats do not control the U.S. Senate, Graham emphasized that the Democrats are under “enormous pressure” to do anything and everything to stop Judge Barrett’s nomination from succeeding.

“Their base is going nuts, they’ve raised $300 million since the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” he said. “I’m being outraised 2 to 1, every Republican running in the Senate is being hit hard with all this money coming.”

When asked if the fight over Barrett’s nomination will be as painful as Justice Kavanaugh, Graham doubted it. As for the kind of tactics the Democrats plan to employ, Graham said it will only hurt the party in the end.

“The pressure on these people on the Democratic side is enormous. Look at what they’re saying about President Trump. Look at what they’re saying about Judge Barrett. She’s an incredibly capable, well-qualified judicial nominee, somebody you would expect the Republicans to nominate to the court,” he said. “The storylines about her religion are already starting. The one thing I can tell every American, we have a constitutional provision that prevents your religious choice being used against you if you’re nominated to the Supreme Court or any other position in the government. And that’s a good thing. So, I don’t know where it’s going to go.”

“But I know the amount of money coming in since the death of Justice Ginsburg tells me there’s a lot of energy out there to take out Judge Barrett,” Graham continued. “Help me and others, LindseyGraham.com. I hate to keep saying that, but just — the money is just overwhelming. The bottom line here is, they’re under a tremendous amount of pressure. But, after Kavanaugh — let me say this. After Kavanaugh, they try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril.”

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly told Congressional Democrats on a call that “nothing is off the table” in stopping Ginsburg’s replacement. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) then warned of “dirty tricks” that might be up the Democrats’ sleeves.

“Already some of the same individuals who tried every conceivable dirty trick to obstruct Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh are lining up … to proclaim the third time will be the charm,” McConnell said on Monday. “The American people are about to witness an astonishing parade of misrepresentations about the past, misstatements about the present and more threats against our institutions from the same people, the same people who already have been saying for months … they want to pack the court.”

