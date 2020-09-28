https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-glass-fire-explodes-to-11000-acres-in-napa-county-mandatory-evacuations-underway/

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) — The Glass Fire exploded in size to 11,000 acres in Napa County Monday morning. Overnight, new evacuation orders and warnings were issued for an area straddling the Napa-Sonoma County border northeast of Santa Rosa as two new fires, the Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire, started near the Glass Fire. The entire city of Calistoga is under an evacuation advisory and residents are advised to be prepared to leave if necessary.

The Shady Fire and Boysen Fire started just west of St. Helena and are believed to be spot fires of the Glass Fire.

Overnight, the Shady Fire crept toward Santa Rosa and was pushing right up against Highway 12, which is the road evacuees are using to escape. Several homes have burned in the Skyhawk subdivision area of Santa Rosa. So far, there is no word of any injuries.

A running list of evacuation orders, warnings and road closures can be found here. An evacuation center is set up at Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First St. in Napa. For evacuation assistance from the Napa animal response team, residents can call 707-732-1555.

