Iowa PBS will hold an Iowa Press debate for the U.S. Senate race on Monday, September 28 at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. The hour-long debate will begin at 8 p.m eastern. The program will air live on statewide Iowa PBS and be streamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube and Facebook.

Candidates U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R – Red Oak) and Theresa Greenfield (D – Des Moines) will answer questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and future plans. David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate. Yepsen will be joined by Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, and Caroline Cummings, political reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group.