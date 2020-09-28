https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-murderer-cuomo-makes-excuses-for-killing-thousands/
It is possible, (not necessarily probable) within the grand scheme of this Democrat sponsored Covid-19 operation to destroy the Trump economy and negatively impact Trump’s election chances, that part of the plan was to get Democrat governors to purposely infect and kill the elderly and unproductive in order to push the death toll higher. High death tolls would be blamed on Trump as would any recession/depression caused by this virus.