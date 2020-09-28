https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-sen-dick-durbin-says-dems-can-only-slow-barretts-confirmation-we-cant-stop-it

The Democratic base wants party leaders to stop at nothing in the fight to keep Judge Amy Coney Barrett off the Supreme Court, but Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) says that while they can “slow” her confirmation, they will not be able to stop it.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Durbin concurred that the Democrats do not have a “silver bullet” to take out Barrett and that they can only do so much.

“We can slow it down perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most, but we can’t stop the outcome,” Durbin told George Stephanopoulos, as reported by NPR.

Durbin strongly criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for pushing Barrett’s nomination prior to the election, an alleged reversal to his stance in 2016.

“Now we’re going hellbent on getting this done before the election,” Durbin said. “And the second thing, of course, he reversed the position he took four years ago saying we should wait for the next president to fill the vacancy.”

Durbin also argued that Barrett should recuse herself from any future cases pertaining to the 2020 presidential election.

“I certainly wish she would; it would really help matters and it would evidence the fact that she wants to be fair in addressing this,” Durbin said. “To think that [Trump] would not accept the verdict of the election, and that he would make it clear that he’s filling this vacancy on the Supreme Court to make sure it tips his way if there’s any election contest, that is an outrage.”

NEW: Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin tells @GStephanopoulos that Senate Democrats can “slow” the process of confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett “perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most, but we can’t stop the outcome.” https://t.co/zTNMzk2uyg pic.twitter.com/mA8TYkY9Df — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 27, 2020

As reported by HuffPo, Democratic strategists have been working around the clock to cook up plans that could stall or derail Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“There aren’t many options available to keep this from happening. But progressive activist groups and, increasingly, members of the party’s elite are pushing Senate Democrats to deploy every tool available to fight this nomination. Democrats are also being urged to threaten retribution for this appointment, if it comes to pass, in the form of adding justices to the Supreme Court and eliminating the legislative filibuster,” the report said.

Though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly said that “nothing is off the table” in the fight to protect Ginsburg’s seat, CNN legal expert Jeff Toobin said that Democrats will wimp out and not put up much of a fight.

“Democrats are great about talking big, but we’ll see if he has the … if he and the other Democrats have the guts to do anything,” Toobin said. “If they retake control of the Senate, will they really add the two seats on the Supreme Court?”

“They’re weak, they’re wimps and they’re afraid,” he added. “We think about Bush v. Gore. In 2016, Al Gore said, ‘No street protests. This is just a legal process.’ There is a difference to how Democrats and Republicans go about these fights and we’ll see if Democrats learn anything from Republicans here. Yes, it’s interesting that Chuck Schumer said nothing is off the table, but that’s not a commitment to do anything,”

