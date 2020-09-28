https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-tucker-carlson-shows-dianne-feinstein-not-wearing-mask-at-airport-after-she-wrote-letter-demanding-mandatory-mask-policy-at-airports

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired photos on Monday night that allegedly show Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) not wearing a mask while at an airport, which Carlson claims came after she wrote a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration demanding that “all airport and airline employees and passengers” wear masks.

Carlson began the segment by showing a news report from June in which a reporter states: “More and more lawmakers are calling for nationwide rule on wearing face coverings. Senator Dianne Feinstein has written to federal agencies asking for a mandatory mask policy both in the air and on public transit.”

Feinstein’s letter to the FAA stated:

I write to urge you to implement a mandatory mask policy for all airport and airline employees and passengers as cases of coronavirus continue to surge. I ask that you issue guidance as soon as possible so passengers can have a clear understanding of the requirements and so that we may reduce exposure for workers and travelers alike. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a comprehensive strategy to protect oneself from exposure to coronavirus while traveling on public transit, including the use of a mask, since social distancing is oftentimes not manageable on a crowded bus, train, or plane. As the research regarding mask effectiveness continues to evolve, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on June 5th to specifically cite public transportation as an important part of these guidelines. Organizations, such as the Airports Council International, have said publicly that they would welcome such rules. While some transit agencies and airlines have implemented mandatory mask guidance for the public, reports indicate that the patchwork of rules have only sowed confusion among passengers. Therefore, I ask that you issue clear, nationwide, mandatory mask requirements for all aviation employees and travelers.

“Well, given that, today, this show exclusively obtained photographs of — and this going to rock your world — Dianne Feinstein in a private terminal at Dulles airport, an FBO as they say in private aviation, on Friday,” Carlson said. “In the photographs, Feinstein can be seen smiling without a mask on.”

