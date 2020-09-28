https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/restaurant-owner-closing-business-during-covid

Mike Fratantuono is the manager of Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie, Maryland. He wrote in the Washington Post‘s COVID-19 series about the recent, heartbreaking loss of his business, a restaurant that has been in his family for “four generations and counting.”

“I know this virus is real, okay? It’s real and it’s awful. I’m not disputing any of that,” Mike wrote. “But our national hysteria is worse. We allowed the virus to take over our economy, our small businesses, our schools, our social lives, our whole quality of life. We surrendered, and now everything is infected.”

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck reacted to Mike’s letter, which he shared in full, adding his hope that those in government are ultimately held responsible for what he called the biggest theft of the Western world.

“This is the biggest theft of, not only money, but of heritage and of hope,” Glenn said. “The United States government and many of the states are responsible for this, not you. And hopefully someday soon, we’ll return to some semblance of sanity, and those responsible for this theft, this rape of the Western world, will be held responsible.”

