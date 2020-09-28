https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/right-march-provided-evidence-china-coronavirus-much-like-flu-cdcs-recent-numbers-prove-right/

We first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

[embedded content]

We knew that the WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false and were the first to point it out. It was not accurate! Here is a summary of what we reported:

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again. The false reporting of the coronavirus fatality rate at 3.4% in the media started with the statements made by the WHO in early March.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The “estimate” for the coronavirus fatality rate (back on March 17) according to the WHO was 3.4%.

The estimate used most often is from the WHO based on the Director General’s comments. The WHO estimates the mortality rate of the coronavirus to be around 3.4%.

The “estimated” rate for this year’s seasonal flu is 0.1%.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, according to CDC numbers, in the US in the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 222,552 confirmed cases of the flu from testing and an estimated 36 million flu cases in the United States. There were 22,000 estimated deaths from the flu (via the CDC).

Note that the number of deaths and confirmed cases (through testing) of the flu in the US are based on actual data. The number of individuals who contracted the flu is an estimate. There is no way to know who had the flu in the US because many cases are not severe and people do not have a test taken to confirm they had the flu. They believe their symptoms are minor and go on with their normal lives thinking they had a cold or something similar. Because of this, the CDC estimates and they estimated 36 million people had the flu in this past flu season.

The rate of the number of individuals who died from the flu to the number of individuals who were estimated to have had the flu is 0.1% (22,552 / 36 million). This is an estimate and the amount used above by the Director General of the WHO as the mortality rate for the flu.



Estimates between the flu and the coronavirus by the WHO did not compare ‘apples to apples’.

The fatality rate that is commonly referred to in the media for the coronavirus back in March was 3.4% from the WHO. This number was based on confirmed cases of people with the coronavirus.

The fatality rate for the coronavirus does not include those who had the coronavirus but were not sick enough to seek medical attention. This is why the flu fatality rate is 0.1% and the coronavirus fatality rate is 3.4%!

The two rates are like comparing apples to oranges. By doing so, the coronavirus fatality rate was overstated when compared to the flu.

The WHO and liberal media created a worldwide crisis and panic by falsely comparing the two numbers!

We absolutely nailed it in March and were on InfoWars with Alex Jones to express our position at the time:

We were attacked for our reporting and ridiculed by the far-left for “downplaying the danger of the spread of [the] coronavirus in the US.”

Now time proves us right. The CDC came out with updated numbers this past week. As we said, the China coronavirus is much like the flu:

CDC estimated survival rates by age:

0 to 19: 99.997%

20 to 49: 99.98%

50 to 69: 99.5%

70+: 94.6% https://t.co/9UrhHFqVhM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 22, 2020

China, the WHO and the medical leadership in the US created this global economic meltdown based on fraudulent numbers. We knew it and we pointed it out and we were attacked. We were right!



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

