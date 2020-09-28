https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/weird-joe-bidens-campaign-is-apparently-taking-the-trump-tax-return-story-and-running-with-it-as-far-away-as-possible/

Hope you’ve got one of your shocked handy, because you’re gonna need it:

Per pooler @laurenegambino, the Biden campaign called a lid for in-person events at 9:51a.m. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 28, 2020

Biden campaign has called a lid at 9:52am. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 28, 2020

Fancy new Biden Lid Calendar! Updated some dates and times with better information pic.twitter.com/vkryuwVRb3 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 28, 2020

At this point, the real news would be if Joe Biden’s campaign didn’t call a lid.

Biden campaign called a lid for the day lmaooooo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 28, 2020

Long day. Might as well pack it up and head to bed — DaRyno (@DaRyno) September 28, 2020

Not

A Lot

Going On

At The

Moment https://t.co/JVMUM9AFSj — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 28, 2020

Nope. Not at all.

The morning after the supposed Trump tax bombshell story – Biden goes dark. https://t.co/b7N9xUdLch — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2020

Maybe there’s a method to this madness:

It’s almost like this is all coordinated so that media can do all the work of the campaign. https://t.co/a1qx35aFKa — RBe (@RBPundit) September 28, 2020

I see the pattern now. Media releases some “bombshell” in coordination with the campaign. Campaign calls lid in the morning after the “bombshell” so media can do all the campaign work around the “bombshell” and Joe can spend the day eating Jello and drooling. https://t.co/mBEsFoulR9 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 28, 2020

And give Kamala Harris a chance to run for president some more:

Senator Harris will be traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina today to give remarks and attend a campaign event. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 28, 2020

Hope Kamala brings Joe back a snow globe or something.

For what it’s worth, though, the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy makes kind of a good point here:

I’d usually dunk on him for this but Mondays suck and we should all call a lid tbh https://t.co/iH7jUdDZbE — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2020

Fair enough.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

