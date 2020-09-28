https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/what-agenda-usa-todays-editors-allow-shannon-watts-to-completely-misrepresent-amy-coney-barrett-on-the-second-amendment/

Apparently USA Today’s vetting process isn’t terribly rigorous when it comes to vetting opinion contributors. Like Shannon Watts, for example:

.@ShannonRWatts managed to write an entire @USATODAY op-ed on this subject while avoiding mentioning the central fact that this ACB dissent was about the Second Amendment rights of a ***non-violent*** felon. An impressive feat.https://t.co/hJMBHHVZNyhttps://t.co/uJcmN1jlOr pic.twitter.com/mHjbtn2FQ7 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2020

A lot of that seems to be going around lately, ever since Amy Coney Barrett emerged as a SCOTUS frontrunner:

A reminder: Judge Amy Coney Barrett wrote a lengthy dissent in favor of gun-ownership rights for felons. — Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) September 20, 2020

Here’s a pdf of the ruling if you want to read it: https://t.co/PnzBQ7sTi9 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 22, 2020

But it’s particularly egregious that Watts is doing it, because as a woman who’s purportedly dedicated her life to gun control through raising awareness, she just can’t seem to make the case for gun control without lying through her teeth.

Being dishonest is her jam. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 28, 2020

And when so many Guardians of Truth are willing to let her get away with it, why would she stop?

Does… Does USA Today have editors? https://t.co/WKQ2Mjnd1P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2020

Not very competent or honest ones, it would seem.

Such a serious misrepresentation of facts would seem to be journalistic malpractice. — Spring Lambs – 0311 Mom – Semper Fi! (@GretchenlbB) September 28, 2020

