GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington began an eye-opening thread on mail-in voting this way:
Time for another thread on the Democrats’ mail-in ballot scam
Fraud? What fraud?
HERE 👇
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
And it’s quite something:
Mail-In Ballots for Trump Opened and Discarded in PAhttps://t.co/Xr03In0qhu
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
Trays of Absentee Ballots Found in Ditch in WIhttps://t.co/dxrXDJoT99
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
1,000 Double Ballots Sent to Voters in Democrat Area of VAhttps://t.co/WFLWmh5Okh
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
19 Illegal Aliens Charged With Voter Fraud in NChttps://t.co/Ybwj6qrNr1
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
More Than 1,600 Mail-In Ballots Found in ‘Random Bin’ After NJ Electionhttps://t.co/YcJEhb1VBd
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
1,000 People Double-Voted in GAhttps://t.co/LDytN9gQbX
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
72% of Detroit’s Mail-In Ballot Counts Were Offhttps://t.co/wrvKtueEaA
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
846 Dead People Tried to Vote in MIhttps://t.co/Lp7xVUJj6P
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
Dead Cat Gets Voter Registration Application in Mailhttps://t.co/wqgFsTXE6c
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
Democrat Charged With Voter Fraud in Indianahttps://t.co/Q6doWrDCu4
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
DC Woman Indicted for Voter Fraud After Voting By Mail in NHhttps://t.co/2Q0kDjxW3j
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
These are just from the last 8 weeks
Here you can read all the other examples of fraud with Democrats’ mail-in ballot schemes all summer long:https://t.co/pmF7EqHraK
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
Whoops!
And how could I forget this:https://t.co/W7KLPNBywK
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020
Massive mail-in voting — what could possibly go wrong?
And these are only the ones being CAUGHT! What can be done to stop this madness!?
— lavender (@Lavenderj0y) September 28, 2020
These stories are collectively the big bombshell 💣 of the day https://t.co/bAjseenRnf
— Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) September 28, 2020
***
