GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington began an eye-opening thread on mail-in voting this way:

Time for another thread on the Democrats’ mail-in ballot scam Fraud? What fraud? HERE 👇 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

And it’s quite something:

Mail-In Ballots for Trump Opened and Discarded in PAhttps://t.co/Xr03In0qhu — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

Trays of Absentee Ballots Found in Ditch in WIhttps://t.co/dxrXDJoT99 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

1,000 Double Ballots Sent to Voters in Democrat Area of VAhttps://t.co/WFLWmh5Okh — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

19 Illegal Aliens Charged With Voter Fraud in NChttps://t.co/Ybwj6qrNr1 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

More Than 1,600 Mail-In Ballots Found in ‘Random Bin’ After NJ Electionhttps://t.co/YcJEhb1VBd — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

1,000 People Double-Voted in GAhttps://t.co/LDytN9gQbX — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

72% of Detroit’s Mail-In Ballot Counts Were Offhttps://t.co/wrvKtueEaA — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

846 Dead People Tried to Vote in MIhttps://t.co/Lp7xVUJj6P — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

Dead Cat Gets Voter Registration Application in Mailhttps://t.co/wqgFsTXE6c — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

Democrat Charged With Voter Fraud in Indianahttps://t.co/Q6doWrDCu4 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

DC Woman Indicted for Voter Fraud After Voting By Mail in NHhttps://t.co/2Q0kDjxW3j — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

These are just from the last 8 weeks Here you can read all the other examples of fraud with Democrats’ mail-in ballot schemes all summer long:https://t.co/pmF7EqHraK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

Whoops! And how could I forget this:https://t.co/W7KLPNBywK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 28, 2020

Massive mail-in voting — what could possibly go wrong?

And these are only the ones being CAUGHT! What can be done to stop this madness!? — lavender (@Lavenderj0y) September 28, 2020

These stories are collectively the big bombshell 💣 of the day https://t.co/bAjseenRnf — Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) September 28, 2020

