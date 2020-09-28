https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-wakes-looks-window-calls-lid-day/

This is NOT a joke.

Democrats are actually pushing this tired old man as president.

They must still be working on his drug cocktail for the first Presidential Debate on Tuesday night.

Joe Biden woke up this morning and called a lid for the day.

The Biden campaign is hoping to win the election by not campaigning.

The campaign is not even knocking on doors.

This is Joe Biden’s 11th time he has called a lid this month.

What’s wrong with Old Joe?

Biden campaign has called a lid at 9:52am. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 28, 2020

