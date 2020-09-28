https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-wakes-looks-window-calls-lid-day/
This is NOT a joke.
Democrats are actually pushing this tired old man as president.
Advertisement – story continues below
They must still be working on his drug cocktail for the first Presidential Debate on Tuesday night.
Joe Biden woke up this morning and called a lid for the day.
The Biden campaign is hoping to win the election by not campaigning.
The campaign is not even knocking on doors.
TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video
This is Joe Biden’s 11th time he has called a lid this month.
What’s wrong with Old Joe?
Biden campaign has called a lid at 9:52am.
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 28, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below