An anonymous whistleblower is taking the World Health Organization (WHO) and other COVID-19 pandemic alarmists to task on social media for refusing to adhere to their own pandemic guidelines.

The whistleblower, who uses the Twitter handle @BoriquaGato, pointed out in a Twitter thread that the WHO had advised never to use contact tracing in any circumstances during a pandemic as of 2019:

2020 is the year that science got tossed in the trash and replaced by politics and empty credentialism. people and leaders claim they are "following the science" when they are actually going against it. do not trust anything written this year WHO pandemic guidelines 2019: pic.twitter.com/kj204Dfk7v — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 26, 2020

Even though the WHO’s pandemic recommendations do include the use of masks, they admitted that there is no evidence showing that asymptomatic individuals wearing masks prevents the spread of airborne illness:

note that this is not “little evidence.” it’s “no evidence.” and this is correct. real, clinical outcomes studies showing that masks stop spread of respiratory viruses in the general public are conspicuously absent. as this article in NEJM says, masks are mostly talismans. pic.twitter.com/tADgb8k9o0 — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 26, 2020

nor do they work as source control. masks increase, not decrease, rates of post op infection in patients of trained surgeons with fitted n95 masks in operating theaters. you seriously think cloth ones will work on 7 year olds in class? really?https://t.co/Ivb7FxPtYj — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 26, 2020

The WHO admitted that contact tracing, quarantining exposed persons, and school closures do little if anything to prevent the spread of airborne illness during a pandemic:

they say the same about quarantine even of exposed individuals much less whole societies. pic.twitter.com/kkATpUUA3m — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 26, 2020

The whistleblower noted that U.S. biodefense experts ruled out forced quarantines for use during pandemics for several reasons:

they had lots to say, as did others. you can peruse it here:https://t.co/sFdUYqxO80 — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 26, 2020

The whistleblower showed with his assemblance of facts that the entire pandemic response has been political and a complete affront to science:

stop letting people lie to you and tell you this was “doing it right” and “following the science.” this has been conking science on the head and dragging it into an alley while kidnapping whole societies and holding them for ransom while sense and reason struggle to recover. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 26, 2020

The whistleblower also pointed to studies conducted by the WHO indicating that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses:

back in the halcyon days of 2019, before the great politicization of epidemiology turned up into down and down into sideways, the WHO performed a survey of randomized, controlled trials on masks 1100 citations were winnowed to the 10 best for review. masks looked ineffective. pic.twitter.com/A04MVVmXhu — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 28, 2020

The whistleblower also flexed on Big Pharma’s vaunted scientific and medical establishment, making the point that random researchers on Twitter are doing a much better job on informing the public of crucial facts during the pandemic:

perhaps it will be a healthy distrust of the quality of data used to make claims about “facts” and “trends” and about the motives of those whose budgets, livelihoods, and access to power depends upon having a crisis to point to. pic.twitter.com/P6DpO8waSC — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 28, 2020

imagine a world in which run away bureaucrats like fauci and brix were forced to debate this group under real, fair rules and to defend their mystical and political thinking and policy prescription in the face of real data and criticism then ask yourself “why can’t we have one?” https://t.co/zA6Vxjxifo — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 28, 2020

The pandemic response rules published by the WHO in 2019 can be accessed here.

Big League Politics has reported on the WHO’s many lies and failures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in millions of souls being lost to the senseless mass hysteria:

John Binder of Breitbart News covered a story on World Health Organization officials stopping medical experts from recommending Wuhan virus travel bans. According to a report from Australia’s Sky News, WHO bureaucrats met with a group of doctors and medical experts to makes plans about how to respond to the Wuhan Virus. At the time, the virus was spreading from China to nations like the U.S., Italy, and Iran. Sky News’ report is based on the meeting’s notes. The WHO bureaucrats held a meeting with the experts in Geneva, Switzerland, and prevented them from suggesting travel bans as a proactive way to stop the spread of the Wuhan Virus. While doing a live report, Sky News digital editor Jack Houghton said: ”[WHO] actually decided not to go ahead with [travel ban recommendations] and not declare a global health emergency but there were a few dissenting voices. So the official meeting records say there was a divergence of views but they won’t actually go into detail about who was trying to block it. But there were doctors there who wanted to issue travel bans and the World Health Organization blocked it.” While thousands of Wuhan virus cases were confirmed across the globe throughout February, WHO bureaucrats repeatedly urged nations to not implement travel bans. “WHO continues to advise against the application of travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks,” per a WHO statement released on February 29. Despite efforts by WHO bureaucrats to prevent experts from advising that nations enact travel bans to fight the virus, President Trump decisively moved forward with travel bans on China and Iran after the first weeks of the first confirmed case in America.

After a month went by, Trump issued a travel ban on Europe after the nation’s leading medical experts said the Wuhan virus was mainly being spread because of European travel. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci strongly argued for travel bans in fighting the Wuhan virus.

Officials should be jailed, or worse, for the damage done to society over the scamdemic. This is a criminal act, and the globalists refuse to give up on the hysteria in the hopes to avoid culpability for what they have done.

