The White House will deploy “knife fighters” to help defend Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett from Democrats, according to a new report.

A senior official told Fox News that the battle to get Barrett confirmed before Election Day will feature attacks from all sides as Democrats push back on the nomination process.

“We will need to be knife fighters with the opposition, and will be prepared to marshal information quickly, and disseminate it to push back on any false narratives or attacks on her and her family, because we anticipate, unfortunately, that Democrats will go there,” the official said.

“So we’re mounting an offensive strategy on her behalf because she is such an incredible and inspiring nominee. We’ll be defending her fiercely every day.”

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett on Saturday, just over a week after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Republicans intend to move forward with the nomination process before the Nov. 3 election despite blocking an attempt by former President Barack Obama to get a justice confirmed in 2016 because it was an election year.

Another official told Fox that the White House will stay in close contact with the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell regarding Barrett’s confirmation hearings, which are expected to begin Oct. 12.

“We will work closely with them,” the official said.

