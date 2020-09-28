https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/yenko-chevy-camaro-stage-2-speciality-vehicle-engineering/



You know what could make 2020 a bit better? A 1,000-plus horsepower Chevy Camaro. And would you look at that? Specialty Vehicle Engineering has just the thing. On Monday, SVE revealed the Yenko Chevrolet Camaro Stage 2, which packs 1,050 hp. That’s 50 hp more than the original Yenko Camaro the company showed off earlier this year.

Under the hood sits a stroked LT1 small-block V8 that displaces 6.8 liters, and the big engine marries with a supercharger to augment the power to such heights. A lot of engineering love goes into the engine, too, with a forged steel crankshaft, aluminum pistons, ported heads from an LT4 engine, an upgraded fuel system and more. A stainless-steel exhaust with long tube headers surely makes the Yenko Camaro Stage 2 roar. To keep the Yenko cool, numerous new cooling systems are installed, including a new transmission and rear differential cooler.

Outside of the engine and power, SVE also tweaked the suspension, which boasts unique bushings, springs and stabilizer bars. Power is nothing if you can’t control it, and ensuring the 1,050 hp does its best to make contact with the pavement, a set of Goodyear Eagle F1 tires report for duty.

Now, the bad part. This is a $70,000 package after you supply your own Camaro. There are also a handful of extra options, like painted decals, brake calipers and special interior embroidering that anywhere from $145 to $995 extra. But, if you do choose to partake in this latest Yenko Camaro, you’ll be one of just 50 people to own one. This will be a seriously rare car.

