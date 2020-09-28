https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/28/wife-of-plugs-gives-indication-of-his-debate-plan/
RUSH: It is debate day minus one. Joe Biden put a lid on his campaign again today at 9:32 this morning, meaning that’s the end of the day for Plugs Biden. His wife Jill has said some things over the weekend that may give us an indication how Plugs is gonna play it tomorrow in the debate, if it happens. And I will share with you what I think Plugs’ wife indicated in mere moments.
RUSH: Now, very quickly, I’m gonna elaborate on this, but I think if Biden shows up for the debate tomorrow night… I’m still… I’m not gonna backtrack here. I’m still gonna tell you: I don’t think there’s gonna be a debate. I’m totally willing to be wrong about this, but I’m not gonna backtrack from my original prediction. I think I know — if Biden shows up — what they’re gonna do, based on some giveaways his wife has kind of telegraphed here.
I think that you should look for Biden to be totally nonresponsive in his debate answers. Chris Wallace is gonna be asking these questions. “Uh, Vice President Biden, what are your thoughts on, uh, the president’s attempts here to deal with Obamacare?” No. Let me give you a better quote. “What are your thoughts here on climate change and the effect it’s having…?”
“Donald Trump sucks! You understand me? Come on, man! Donald Trump has no business being president. Why is the guy even president? He didn’t even win the election. The Russians got him over the finish line in 2016.” I think this is what we’re gonna get from the guy. I don’t think we’re gonna get one substantive answer, unless it’s so simple that he can’t blow it.
I think every answer from Biden is going to be an attack on Trump. On Trump’s illegitimacy, on Trump being a liar, on Trump being a fake, on Trump being a phony, on Trump being Mr. Orange Man. I think that’s what they are training Biden to do. I think that they are loading Biden up with 90-minutes worth of insults and attack phrases on Donald Trump, and they’re coaching him.
“Don’t answer any of these substantive questions on policy. Just go straight into how you can’t even believe you have to be on the same stage. You know, go ahead and steal Pelosi’s line: ‘Trump is such a liar that you can’t believe you even have to give him legitimacy by showing up here.’” I think that’s what we’re gonna get. His wife has pretty much telegraphed that.