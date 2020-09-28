https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/will-chris-wallace-interrupt-president-trump-take-hand-signals-grab-bidens-notes-like-lester-holt-2016s-first-debate-hillary-clinton/

Will Chris Wallace Interrupt President Trump as much as Lester Holt did in the first 2016 debate? Will he also allow Joe Biden to use hand signals to communicate with him or will he accept Biden’s notes after the debate? If the debate goes forward, we will soon see.

In the first debate in 2016 between future President Trump and Hillary Clinton, the moderator, Lester Holt from NBC News, interrupted the future President 41 times compared to only 7 times for Hillary Clinton.

We reported after the first debate in 2016 that not only did Holt interrupt candidate Trump but some experts suggested he took hand signals from Hillary Clinton as well:

Hillary Clinton is not above cheating, lying or stealing to get what she wants.

So it shouldn’t be any surprise that she is being accused of cheating during Monday’s 1st Presidential debate. TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video Clinton was accused of cheating by sending hand signals to the moderator Lester Holt. During the debate when Clinton wanted to signal Holt when she wanted the floor, she rubbed her face in a manner similar to a baseball manager.

We used the below video to support this claim:

[embedded content]

Also, after the first debate a mysterious man grabbed Hillary’s notes off of her podium and handed them to Lester Holt as he departed the stage. To this day we don’t know what the hell that was all about. We don’t believe that the candidates were supposed to use notes so maybe that was it.

No doubt the Democrats, the Biden Campaign and Chris Wallace, all who can’t stand President Trump, are already up to something sinister for 2020 as well. They just can’t help themselves.

[embedded content]

