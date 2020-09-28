https://thepostmillennial.com/richard-spencer-and-ibram-x-kendi-find-common-ground-in-their-racism

Notorious white nationalist Richard Spencer praised “anti-racist” author, activist, and professor Ibram X. Kendi Saturday for his comments regarding U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s adopted Haitian children.

Kendi, who was recently given $10 million by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for his work as the leader of the Boston University Center for Antiracist research, spoke out about “White colonizers” who adopted black Children to teach them the “‘superior’ ways of White people” use them “as props in their lifelong pictures of denial.”

His comments were made amid a national conversation about the legitimacy of Barrett’s adoption of the two children.

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist,” Kendi added.

“I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.’ These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them,” he continued.

Spencer posted a response to the first tweet of Kendo’s thread, saying simply “Not wrong.”

Spencer is known for advocating for a white ethno-state and for reportedly calling Martin Luther King Jr. a “fraud.”

Kendi is the author of “How to be an Antiracist,” and is a thought leader among those who believe that society is inherently racist. He has made headlines for advocating for the creation of an “anti-racist amendment” and a “Department of Anti-racism.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is coming down hard on this particular brand of racism, having recently banned Critical Race Theory training in both the executive branch of government and in any organizations contracting with the government.

“That hateful Marxist doctrine paints America as a wicked nation that seeks to divide everyone by race, rewrites American history and teaches people to be ashamed of themselves and be ashamed of their country,” Trump said.

“That’s not happening anymore. We fired so many of these wiseguys. We had one getting $350,000 a year teaching our military this stuff. He said, ‘What happened?’ We said you’re fired. Done. Get out.”

