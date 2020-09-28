https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-quack-dr-fauci-attacks-outlandish-reporting-fox-news-differences-dr-scott-atlas/

It’s hard to believe but America’s top Infectious Disease Doctor Anthony Fauci has been wrong on the coronavirus pandemic — Almost every step of the way!

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘s failures will be written about in the history books.

From the beginning of this pandemic Fauci has been completely misguided and inaccurate in his predictions and treatment of the Chinese COVID-19 virus.

Here is a list of several errors, contradictory statements and dangerous gaffes by NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci:

1.) Dr. Fauci says he warned Trump in January that the US was in real trouble but that is not what he said publicly.

In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States “did not have to worry” about the coronavirus and that it was “not a major threat.”

2.) Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic — then just weeks later he compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

3.) Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on the garbage IHME models that were OFF BY MILLIONS and then later told reporters, “You can’t really rely on models.”

4.) On March 20th Dr. Fauci jumped in and “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine treatment for coronavirus saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine was deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

5.) Dr. Fauci pushed these garbage models every step of the way.

In March Dr. Fauci claimed 1 million to 2 million Americans would die from coronavirus. Then he said 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die from the virus. Then weeks later he agreed 81,766 Americans would die from the coronavirus. Then later the experts cut the number of deaths to 60,415 projected deaths.

6.) On Easter Dr. Fauci suggested President Trump should have shut down the economy in February… When the number of known cases in the US was around 100. Fauci later walked back his attacks.

7.) Dr. Fauci said cruises were OK on March 9th. That was a huge error.

8.) Dr. Fauci said malls, movies and gyms were OK on February 29th. That was another huge mistake.

9.) Dr. Fauci was wrong about the first coronavirus deaths in the country. Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the CDC were off by nearly a month. California officials revealed in April that a patient in Santa Clara died from coronavirus on February 6th not February 29th.

10.) Dr. Fauci and the CDC missed the millions and millions of US citizens who had already contracted the coronavirus before the draconian lockdowns took place. Knowing this could have prevented the economic calamity.

11.) On April 15, 2020, Fauci endorses Tinder hookups, unbelievably. Then said Americans should never shake hands again.

12.) Dr. Fauci relied on corrupt W.H.O rules to lock down the United States and destroy the US economy. Meanwhile, this delays the herd immunity that is needed to prevent a future outbreak of this deadly virus.

13.) Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the entire US economy. The Imperial model has since been confirmed as A COMPLETE FRAUD.

14.) Dr. Fauci warned that Georgia would see a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths by opening their economy too early.

He was wrong again – In fact the opposite happened.



15.) And on Tuesday during testimony Dr. Fauci told Dr. Rand Paul that opening the schools would not be a good idea.

This was after The Netherlands and Switzerland reopened their schools after finding children are not at risk from coronavirus and are not carriers of the virus.

16.) Fauci praised New York state’s response to the COVID crisis despite it dumping sick seniors in nursing homes and having the worst record in the world.

17.) Dr. Fauci recently called for continued economic lockdowns until at least the end of winter.

18.) On Wednesday Dr. Fauci called people to refrain from going to movie theaters until we have a COVID vaccine for a year.

19.) Dr. Fauci is directly responsible for killing millions of American lives over a virus that now we know is slightly worse than a bad flu! If the US used the same guidelines as several countries the pandemic total in the US would be 86,000 deaths.

On Monday Dr. Anthony Fauci, directly called out both Fox News and Trump’s newly-appointed Covid adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, for spreading misleading information about the Covid pandemic.

This came hours after he criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for opening up the state from the Fauci lockdowns.

Via Mediaite, Fauci named FOX News and Trump confidante Scott Atlas as doing a disservice to the public. The brief clip of the interview was shown at the beginning of the 5:00 p.m. edition of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, guest hosted by Jim Acosta.

