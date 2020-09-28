https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/wtf-nyt-drives-a-stake-through-the-heart-of-its-own-trump-tax-return-bombshell-and-lets-a-very-disturbing-detail-slip-screenshots/

If you’re just catching up to the big New York Times/Trump tax return bombshell, you’ve probably heard that Donald Trump paid a mere $750 in taxes.

Yep. And that’s by design.

It’s also disingenuous.

That’s not even the half of it. Tweeter @alexthechick did what so many others haven’t and actually read the article. And according to the New York Times’ own reporting, Donald Trump paid a lot more than $750 in taxes:

The New York Times — and those trumpeting this monster scoop — are running with a bald-faced lie.

Doesn’t sound like such a scandal anymore, does it?

We doubt the New York Times will even acknowledge that they’ve undermined a central premise of their story. Look at what they did with the 1619 Project, after all.

Hold on … we’re not even done yet:

What the hell?

Wash, rinse, repeat.

God forbid the people spreading the lie around actually slow down and read. That’s just not as much fun as running with a juicy narrative!

