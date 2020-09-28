https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/wtf-nyt-drives-a-stake-through-the-heart-of-its-own-trump-tax-return-bombshell-and-lets-a-very-disturbing-detail-slip-screenshots/

If you’re just catching up to the big New York Times/Trump tax return bombshell, you’ve probably heard that Donald Trump paid a mere $750 in taxes.

“Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the WH, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made” https://t.co/8vUofZIlJi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2020

🙋‍♂️ if you paid more in federal income tax than President Trump. https://t.co/4Q1nQmHSWa — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 27, 2020

In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.* Trump paid $750. He contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants. Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam. https://t.co/VZChbp8htu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2020

Michael Cohen wearing Trump out on MSNBC. “In the year he paid $750 in taxes I paid more than $3 million. If I went to jail for 3 years for tax evasion he should get 300 years.” — jelani cobb (@jelani9) September 28, 2020

The NYT tax story is really a breakthrough in reporting and presentation. It’s thorough and dense for those looking to parse details, but there’s one punchline detail that folks will remember for a long time: $750. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) September 28, 2020

Yep. And that’s by design.

It’s also disingenuous.

All the people complaining about how Trump “only” paid $750 “in taxes” should be ashamed of any refunds they took home. That is how absurd the NYT story really is. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 28, 2020

That’s not even the half of it. Tweeter @alexthechick did what so many others haven’t and actually read the article. And according to the New York Times’ own reporting, Donald Trump paid a lot more than $750 in taxes:

So. I finally read the NYT Trump tax story because I wanted to see what line was being reported for taxes owed and I came across this about the $750 in 2016 and 2017. Per the NYT own story, Trump actually paid to the US Treasury $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. pic.twitter.com/ltnlMG0mKW — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

Read that closely. Trump PAID, as in transferred to the US Treasury, $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. Note also that most of the overpayment was rolled forward, not refunded. The $750 figure is an ADDITIONAL $750. Thus every single story saying he paid $750 is a lie. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

It is not simply a lie, it proves that the person making the statement either did not read the story itself (BY THE INSANITY OF CTHULHU READ THE SOURCES) or lack the mental ability to comprehend that the NYT itself claims that Trump paid $1,000,000 in 2016 and $4,200,00 in 2017. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

The claim that Trump paid only $750 in Federal taxes in 2016 and 2017 is thus a complete and total lie which is easily disproven by the Times own story. I mind when people lie. I mind more when people lie to me about something I can disprove in minutes. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

The New York Times — and those trumpeting this monster scoop — are running with a bald-faced lie.

So all of the REEEE REEEE REEEE about Trump’s $750 tax payment is not only irrelevant per the current tax laws and legally minimizing your burden, it’s actually a complete fabrication based on people too lazy and stupid to read the illegally obtained source documents. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2020

The $750 was an *additional* payment on top of millions already paid. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2020

Wait so Trump overpaid millions and just let the IRS hold it for future payments??https://t.co/f4pbAMCPR4 pic.twitter.com/xW4fsM7vmL — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 28, 2020

Doesn’t sound like such a scandal anymore, does it?

This is going to end up like the story about ACB belonging to a group that inspired “The Handmaid’s Tale,” isn’t it? CORRECTION: The central assertions in our “bombshell” story turned out to be untrue, but other than that, the story was accurate. https://t.co/6fpYkqrAmo — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 28, 2020

We doubt the New York Times will even acknowledge that they’ve undermined a central premise of their story. Look at what they did with the 1619 Project, after all.

Hold on … we’re not even done yet:

Also there’s something even more worrisome than that the NYT appears not to have seen the actual returns. Read this closely and you’ll see something very disturbing indeed. pic.twitter.com/m5B6IVSkMo — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

Did you see it? The years of employee compensation? So the NYT was given compensation information for people who are not Donald Trump. Yeah, that right there should make everyone spit fire from their eyes. What the hell right does the NYT have to employee compensation? — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

You want to claim Trump is fair game since he’s President, fine, whatever. But what people who worked for him made in the decades when he wasn’t a politician is fair how? Riddle me that and you better spin so hard the Earth rotates backwards. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

What the hell?

I mean, I’ve read @alexthechick ‘s thread twice and it angers me more each time. Not only is it a complete lie, they included the compensation from employees. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2020

You know one detail that only I, my employer and my wife know? That’s right: how much I get paid. Not even my family members know because it’s none of their business. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2020

And now some shitstain posts that private information about others and it’s all hahaha Orange Man Bad hahaha and now I’m looking up the prices of pitchforks and torches. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2020

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Also, I’m going to post this one more time for those in the back. Trump paid $1 million in taxes in 2016 and $4.2 million in taxes in 2017 and, per the NYT story, most of that money was rolled forward. Stop LYING. Start READING. Just. Stop. Lying. pic.twitter.com/sHrTbA5P3k — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

God forbid the people spreading the lie around actually slow down and read. That’s just not as much fun as running with a juicy narrative!

I get not liking Trump. I get being disgusted by him. But there is nothing, not one damned thing, that will make me understand how or why anyone is willing to give power to these pieces of human debris. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2020

I don’t unfriend people IRL or online for their political opinions, but if you simply hand wave away this type of crap because of politics, you are a garbage person. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

