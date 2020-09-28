https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/you-hate-to-see-it-david-hogg-awkwardly-apologizes-for-exposing-his-own-racism-despite-his-best-woke-anti-racist-intentions/

David Hogg has some thoughts about nonviolent political revolution, everyone. And fortunately for us, he’s decided to share them:

Young people can stage a nonviolent political revolution over the coming decade but it will require all of us voting in consistently high # EVERY election, protesting, organizing and running for office and most importantly the persistence, love and community to overcome setbacks — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

To do so we must all practice the humility, kindness and grace to be the political leaders we need to be in order to create such change. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

David Hogg is nothing if not humble, kind, and gracious.

But we digress. You need to keep reading:

We must not fall for the slander espoused by those in power that says violence will solve our problems, they only say that so they can have an excuse to grow their authoritarianism. I have seen how violence and hate destroys lives and communities- it is not the answer. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

The use of violence to acquire political power is deeply rooted in imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy I personally refuse to believe that the use of this same violence will ever create nonviolent systems of government that represent and support everyone. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

Uh-oh … anyone else get the sense that this is about to take a highly problematic turn?

This is directed specifically at the young white people I see arming themselves or wanting to so they can go and loot and act in antagonistic ways against the state trying to use allyship as a cover. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

Let me be clear what I am NOT trying to do is tell BIPOC people how they should react to violence directed at them by the state. It’s not my place or any white persons to direct or criticize the way BIPOC people choose to defend themselves against this violence from the state. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

I am sorry for how understandably anyone could have misinterpreted what was said. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

What’s to misinterpret? It’s up to white people to do better and not be violent because it’s unfair to expect BIPOC to not use violence to solve problems.

I appreciate those that have called me out and let me know how this tweet was offensive and I am welcome to continuing to learn. Many are understandably upset and offended and I have have to do my part in admitting to mistakes when I make them and supporting my friends. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

Straight into our veins.

Violence. Is. Bad. See, it’s not that difficult. No qualifiers, no excuses. — Brewer “Tired of Y’all” Crain 🗽🦔 (@BrewerCrain) September 28, 2020

It is NOT racist to point out the actions of another human. It IS, however, racist to specifically rule out condemning the actions of another human, just bc of their skin color. — UnMask America (@BearHoggB) September 28, 2020

I am going to take the radical stance, contra David Hogg, that the validity of one’s opinion is not determined by their skin color. https://t.co/AK04uX0SN2 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) September 28, 2020

For people that have internalized their own racism, they sure do fail to see how their comments are so often racist. — Prim (@PrimalScream6) September 28, 2020

Right?

Weird racist cult. https://t.co/ykHYzB1iRH — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 28, 2020

