https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/200-for-general-election-ballot-caught-on-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
Joy Villa testifies before Congress… With Jim Jordan…
September 24, 2020
Kamala Harris and her 200 family-owned slaves…
August 12, 2020
Kanye kicked off Virginia ballot… Fraud Alleged
September 4, 2020
Has the second American Civil War already started?
September 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy