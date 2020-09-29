https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hostage-portland-killed/2020/09/29/id/989503

Three people were killed, including an 11-year-old boy, following a hostage situation in Oregon Monday afternoon.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible hostage situation in Salem, Ore., around 12:30 p.m. P.T. Monday afternoon.

The suspect, Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, was holding two adults and two children hostage when deputies arrived at the scene. A trained negotiator was able to get ahold of Lopez-Tinoco when officers heard shots fired.

Deputies then forced their way into the home to rescue the hostages. There is also a report that Deputy Ricky Kittelson fired “a yet-to-be-determined number of rounds” inside the home.

“Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “No deputies were injured. At this time there is no reason to believe there is any outstanding danger to the community.”

A 13-year-old boy found inside the home was unharmed and a woman was injured. Diari Bustos-Bustos, Laura Rocio-Bustos and the 11-year-old boy were killed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

