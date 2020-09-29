https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/4-people-show-up-for-jill-biden-speech/
Five people show up for Jill Biden event…
Today @DrBiden is making a pair of stops in the Badger State—visiting Madison and the Waukesha area. The first stop of the day came in Madison’s quaint Schenk-Atwood neighborhood with the former second lady visiting Daisy’s Cafe & Cupcakery for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ event. pic.twitter.com/0Vm2xXQjGS
— Anthony DaBruzzi (@AnthonyDaBruzzi) September 28, 2020
Later in the afternoon @DrBiden traveled to a home in Waukesha County to talk about her husband’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan to help Wisconsin’s economy recovery from the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/95UVHW2W3m
— Anthony DaBruzzi (@AnthonyDaBruzzi) September 28, 2020
Wisconsin’s Lt. Governor @LGMandelaBarnes @TheOtherMandela speaks ahead of @DrBiden Jill Biden at a Get Out The Vote event, emphasizing the importance of making sure everyone can safely vote. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/49jlOSbt7b
— Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 28, 2020