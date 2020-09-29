https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-tennessee-titans-minnesota-vikings-outbreak/2020/09/29/id/989413

In the first case of an NFL team having to halt activities due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Tennessee Titans stopped in-person workouts on Tuesday after multiple tests inside the organization came back positive for COVID-19, the New York Post reported.

The Minnesota Vikings, who lost to the Titans on Sunday, also ceased their team activities.

Three players and five other personnel on the Titans had tests come back positive, according to the NFL. Minnesota has not reported any positive tests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely [Tuesday] as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus,” the Titans said in a statement, according to the Post. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them.”

The NFL said in a statement that “Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA [National Football League Players Association], including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration.”

No decision has been made about this Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville, but the Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday, ESPN reported.

Although at the end of last week, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive for coronavirus, the team played their home game against the Chicago Bears, as no other members of the club reported any positive tests, according to the Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

