Results from a preliminary study out of South Korea shows 9 out of 10 coronavirus patients reported experiencing at least one side effect of the disease after recovery, Reuters reports.

An online survey of 965 recovered COVID-19 patients conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) found more than 90 percent of respondents reported experiencing side effects associated with the disease, such as fatigue, loss of sense of taste and smell and psychological effects.

The survey found fatigue was the most common reported side effect, with 26 percent of recovered patients reporting experiencing tiredness, followed by difficulty in concentration.

KDCA officials said the study will soon be published with detailed analysis, according to Reuters.

The study comes as health officials are raising concerns about the long-term side effects of the virus that has infected more than 33 million people and left more than 1 million dead around the world.

During a congressional hearing last week, Anthony Fauci warned of a growing number of people experiencing health issues weeks, and in some cases even months, after they thought they’d beaten the disease.

“They’re referred to as long haulers,” Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

He said recovered patients have reported experiencing fatigue, myalgia, fever and the inability to concentrate. Many patients who have appeared to have recovered were found to also have inflammation of the heart.

As many as one in three COVID-19 patients may develop lingering symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

