Law enforcement officials said widespread 911 service outages, which affected multiple counties nationwide on Monday, have been restored.

Police in Arizona, Delaware, Nevada, and Minnesota were among those to report 911 outages after 7 pm EDT on Sept. 28, with the agencies reporting that, about an hour later, services had been brought back online.

The cause of the outages remains unclear.

The Tucson Police Department, after announcing that “911 services are down in the City of Tucson,” wrote in a tweet less than an hour later that services were “fully operational again.”

Delaware State Police reported a statewide interruption in emergency dispatch services, ABC6 reported, while the Newark Delaware Police Department later posted an update on Twitter that service has been restored and provided an alternate number that “is always available if you experience trouble getting through to 911.”

In Nevada, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said outages affected the Washoe County, Reno, and Spark areas, with the office later posting an update that 911 systems had been restored, while the Reno Police Department said on Twitter that “the cause of the outage is still under investigation.”

The Minneapolis Police Department posted a notification that “911 lines are not operational nationwide,” later providing an update that “the nationwide outage has been fixed.”

No agencies have provided updates regarding the cause of the 911 outages.

