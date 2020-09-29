https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/active-shooter-at-amazon-facility-in-jacksonville/
JACKSONVILLE — Confirmed Shooting, unknown victims and if a suspect is in custody
Fire Rescue and EMS teams on scene pic.twitter.com/yL9Ajs2gqe
— FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) September 30, 2020
This story is developing…
BREAKING – At least 2 shot and injured in Amazon Shooting, unknown suspect status on how many there are, and if any are in custody
— FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) September 30, 2020