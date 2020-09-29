https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/endorsing-green-new-deal-joe-biden-boards-new-gas-guzzling-biden-harris-plane-cleveland-1st-debate-trump-video/

After endorsing the Green New Deal, Joe Biden was spotted boarding a new gas-guzzling Biden-Harris plane to Cleveland for his first debate with President Trump.

Over the summer Joe Biden announced a $2 trillion AOC-fueled Green New Deal.

Biden pledged a “carbon pollution-free electric sector by the year 2025.”

“There is no more consequential challenge that we must meet in the next decade than the onrushing climate crisis. Left unchecked, it is literally an existential threat to the health of our planet and to our very survival,” Biden said over the summer.

The Green New Deal is only for us peasants.

Joe Biden and other elitists are allowed to travel by private plane because they are more important.

Why didn’t blue collar Joe fly commercial?

WATCH:

Joe Biden boards a plane to Cleveland for his first debate with President Trump. The Biden campaign has a new plane with the Biden/Harris logo on the side. pic.twitter.com/Wc3mTUgSWb — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 29, 2020

A better photo of the Biden/Harris logo on Joe Biden’s new plane pic.twitter.com/DVsM248wcn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 29, 2020

President Trump and Joe Biden will square off tonight in their fist debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Biden would not agree to a drug test and he backed out of an agreement to an electronic ear inspection.

The Trump campaign has requested a third party entity to inspect both candidates for communication devices like an ear piece before the debate tonight.

The Biden Campaign has NOT AGREED to this.

